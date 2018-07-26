Media player
Muckamore Hospital: 'We are worried about staff and patients'
The director of the Royal College of Nursing in Northern Ireland, Janice Smyth, said she is worried about both staff and patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital in Antrim.
The Belfast Health Trust has confirmed there have been further staff suspensions at the hospital.
Last November, four members of staff at the hospital were suspended following allegations of ill-treatment of patients.
26 Jul 2018
