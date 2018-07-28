Media player
County Antrim pensioner homes flooded
Joanne Allison took this video outside her mother's house in Muckamore, Country Antrim.
Flooding has caused disruption in parts of Northern Ireland after almost a month of rain fell within a few hours.
28 Jul 2018
