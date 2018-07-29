Media player
Muckamore pensioner's home deluged by filthy water
Residents in Muckamore, County Antrim, face a massive clean up after their homes were severely damaged in Saturday's floods.
BBC News NI's Ita Dungan visited the home of one pensioner where the flood waters reached up to the windows.
29 Jul 2018
