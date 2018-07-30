Media player
From west to east - the 12-hour bus lanes
More than 40 drivers were caught using the new 12-hour bus lanes which were introduced in west Belfast last week.
Warnings were issued rather than £90 fines, except for anyone caught more than once.
The 12-hour restrictions were extended to east Belfast on Monday, stretching from the city centre to Dundonald.
In the first three hours, only one driver breached the new regulations in place on East Bridge Street, the Upper Newtownards Road and Albertbridge Road.
30 Jul 2018
