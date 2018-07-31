Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Moira Demesne: Heat unearths ghost of building
Part of the foundation of buildings in Moira Demesne in County Down have reappeared as a result of the recent heat wave.
Major Edward Burgh bought the site in 1639 and built a house - Moira Castle - some years later.
But the house has lain in ruins since the 1830s. Now the council is trying to find out more about the site.
31 Jul 2018
