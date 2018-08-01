Jamie Dornan on mother's pancreatic cancer
Actor Jamie Dornan talks of his mother who died from pancreatic cancer

The County Down actor Jamie Dornan has been talking about his mother's death as a result of pancreatic cancer.

He's been made patron of a new support group, NI Panc, which aims to raise awareness about the disease.

Around 270 people a year in Northern Ireland die as a result of this type of cancer.

Survival rates of the disease are between 2 and 5 per cent.

