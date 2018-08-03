'Give new bus lanes a chance'
The director of transport at the Department for Infrastructure has urged people to give new 12-hour bus lanes in Belfast a chance.

Ciarán De Búrca said it would take up to six weeks for people to get used to them.

Complaints have come from a number of traders who say many customers can no longer stop at their stores.

The changes have been made to accommodate new Glider buses which come into service on 3 September.

