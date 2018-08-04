Police at Pride
Tens of thousands of people have attended Belfast's annual Pride parade, he police have said.

It is billed as both a celebration of the city's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community and as a protest calling for equality.

For the second year in a row, the participants include uniformed officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

