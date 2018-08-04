Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police at Pride
Tens of thousands of people have attended Belfast's annual Pride parade, he police have said.
It is billed as both a celebration of the city's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community and as a protest calling for equality.
For the second year in a row, the participants include uniformed officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
-
04 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window