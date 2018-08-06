Media player
'Phenomenal' - Tributes to the women in green
Heroes all - the Ireland Women's hockey team lost to the Netherlands in the World Cup final in London on Sunday but they are new sporting superstars at home.
The team will return to a civic reception in Dublin on Monday.
Fans watching the game at the Harlequins hockey club in Belfast say they are proud of their achievement.
06 Aug 2018
