Emotional scenes at Dublin Airport as the Irish Women's Hockey team returns
Video

Irish Sports Minister Shane Ross greets Ireland women's hockey team home from the World Cup by saying the sport will receive a "significant share" of an additional £1.34m funding for Olympic sport.

There were gasps from the players - who reached the final in London - and team captain Katie Mullan burst into tears.

  • 06 Aug 2018