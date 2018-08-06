Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ireland hockey heroes land funding boost on return to Dublin Airport
Irish Sports Minister Shane Ross greets Ireland women's hockey team home from the World Cup by saying the sport will receive a "significant share" of an additional £1.34m funding for Olympic sport.
There were gasps from the players - who reached the final in London - and team captain Katie Mullan burst into tears.
-
06 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-45087044/ireland-hockey-heroes-land-funding-boost-on-return-to-dublin-airportRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window