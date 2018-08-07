U2, Stiff Little Fingers rock Mandela Hall
Video

U2 and Stiff Little Fingers rock Mandela Hall in 1981

Leather pants, sweat and punk rock - as QUB Student's Union undergoes major refurbishment we unearthed footage from 1981 of U2 and Stiff Little Fingers performing at McMordie Hall, later renamed Mandela Hall.

  • 07 Aug 2018