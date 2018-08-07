PSNI chief constable in 'impossible position' over legacy issues
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chief constable in 'impossible position' over legacy issues

PSNI chief constable George Hamilton says he feels as though he is in an 'impossible position' over Troubles legacy issues.

Speaking at west Belfast festival Féile an Phobail, Mr Hamilton agreed with loyalist and republican representatives that legacy issues must be dealt with.

  • 07 Aug 2018