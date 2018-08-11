Media player
Stormont deadlock: The crisis that spawned a video game
Politics is often seen as a game but rarely does a political crisis form the basis for an actual video game.
Northern Ireland has not had a devolved government for 18 months, after a power-sharing deal between the two main parties - the DUP and Sinn Féin - collapsed.
Now, the political parties are gearing up for a fight: albeit in the glorious eight-bit quality that only an arcade-style video game can provide.
Super Stormont Deadlock takes its inspiration from the popular fighting game, Street Fighter, except in this version it's the MLAs putting up their fists.
