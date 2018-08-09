Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Giant's Causeway: Are National Trust's signs misleading?
Signs belonging to the National Trust near the Giant's Causeway have been accused of misleading people into thinking they have to pay to visit the famous tourist spot.
The local council is investigating and has already said they want the signs to be clearer.
-
09 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-45137578/giant-s-causeway-are-national-trust-s-signs-misleadingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window