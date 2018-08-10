Swimmer recounts near-death experience
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Extreme swimmer recounts near-death experience

A Hungarian long distance swimmer has spoken to the BBC about his ordeal after a near-death experience in the North Channel.

Attila Mányoki, from Budapest, was trying to complete the Ocean's Seven challenge, swimming seven of the most dangerous waters on Earth.

He had to be rescued on Saturday as he neared the end of the seventh and final swim in the challenge.

  • 10 Aug 2018