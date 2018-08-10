Media player
'I loved it' - NI veteran on his years in the RAF
Some of the Royal Air Force's most iconic aircraft are on display in County Down.
They are in Newcastle as part of an event to celebrate the RAF's centenary.
Veteran Bob Calvert was at the launch and told BBC News NI about his career, including some secret code breaking.
10 Aug 2018
