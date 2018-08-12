Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Omagh bomb ceremony
Victims who "suffered and those who are still suffering" have been remembered at a cross-community ceremony ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Omagh bomb.
Twenty-nine people - including a woman pregnant with twins - died in the 1998 attack in the County Tyrone town.
The memorial included prayers in both English and Irish as well as a reading in Spanish, the native tongue of two of the victims.
The event also paid tribute to "all victims of terrorism" around the world.
-
12 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window