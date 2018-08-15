Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The 29 victims of the Omagh bombing
Wednesday marks the 20th anniversary of the Omagh bombing.
BBC News NI looks at the men, women and children who were killed in a Real IRA car bomb attack on 15 August 1998.
The bombing claimed the lives of 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins.
-
15 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window