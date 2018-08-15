Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Omagh bombing: Timeline of the day
The Omagh bombing on 15 August 1998 killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins.
The dissident republican Real IRA later claimed responsibility for the attack, in which more than 200 people were injured.
We look back at the events of that day.
-
15 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window