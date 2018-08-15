Timeline of events on day of Omagh bombing
Omagh bombing: Timeline of the day

The Omagh bombing on 15 August 1998 killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins.

The dissident republican Real IRA later claimed responsibility for the attack, in which more than 200 people were injured.

We look back at the events of that day.

  • 15 Aug 2018