Autistic boy missed five years of school

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Autism: 12-year-old boy misses five years of school
Callum, 12, has not been to school or received any education for most of the past five years.
He has autism, and his mother says she has been unable to find a suitable school place for him, despite trying both mainstream and special schools.
An Education Authority spokeswoman said Northern Ireland has autism specific classes attached to mainstream schools and also in special schools.
"EA continues to work closely with parents, schools and students to achieve the best possible outcome," she said.
-
21 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-45181854/autism-12-year-old-boy-misses-five-years-of-schoolRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window