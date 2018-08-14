Media player
Alcohol misuse 'made my husband very violent'
Alcohol misuse is the "greatest healthcare problem facing Northern Ireland", a coroner has said.
Figures obtained by BBC News NI show the number of alcohol-related deaths is the highest on record.
Between 2001 and 2016, more than 3,500 deaths in Northern Ireland were attributed to alcohol.
One woman - "June" - has revealed her pain after she lost her husband and youngest daughter to alcoholism.
