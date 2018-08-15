Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bell tolls to commemorate Omagh bomb anniversary
A memorial bell has tolled in Omagh to mark the 20th anniversary of the Real IRA car bomb.
The bell stopped ringing at 15:10 BST, the time of the explosion, and was followed by a two-minute silence.
Read more here.
-
15 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-45201885/bell-tolls-to-commemorate-omagh-bomb-anniversaryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window