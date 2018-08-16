Bonfire signs 'absolutely sickening'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Murdered officer bonfire signs 'absolutely sickening'

The son of murdered prison officer David Black has said the burning of his father's name on a bonfire in Londonderry made him feel "absolutely sickened".

Poppy wreaths were also put on the bonfire, which was lit on Wednesday night.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

  • 16 Aug 2018