Titanic traffic delays 'horrendous'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Titanic Quarter bus lane tailbacks 'horrendous'
New bus lanes in east Belfast are continuing to cause problems for commuters.
Motorists have complained of "horrendous" tailbacks on the Queen's and Sydenham roads following the introduction of a new bus lane.
-
16 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-45213987/titanic-quarter-bus-lane-tailbacks-horrendousRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window