Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Keeping the spark alive
Dr Liz Conlon joined BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster team to talk about the continual drop in the number of students in Northern Ireland studying A-level physics.
The decrease was revealed as students across the country received their exam results on Thursday.
Dr Conlon showed BBC Northern Ireland's Mark Devenport that physics can also be good fun.
-
17 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window