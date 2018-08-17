Keeping the spark alive
Dr Liz Conlon joined BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster team to talk about the continual drop in the number of students in Northern Ireland studying A-level physics.

The decrease was revealed as students across the country received their exam results on Thursday.

Dr Conlon showed BBC Northern Ireland's Mark Devenport that physics can also be good fun.

