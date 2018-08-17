Media player
Suspended MP Ian Paisley suggests he will not resign
DUP MP Ian Paisley tells BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback that he would have resigned if he thought he had done anything to warrant it.
It is the first time Ian Paisley has spoken out since his suspension from the House of Commons for failing to declare two family holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government.
A recall petition is currently open in his constituency.
17 Aug 2018
