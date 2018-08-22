Media player
11-year-old wins papal robe competition
More than 4,500 children attending Catholic schools across Ireland took part in a competition designing papal robes as a gift for Pope Francis.
Organisers said they were overwhelmed by the standard but 11-year-old Jane Boland from Co Tipperary was the eventual winner.
Jane's is now seeing for the first time how tailors in Rome used her design to make papal woollen vestments.
22 Aug 2018
