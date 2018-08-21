Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Reversing the decline in yellowhammers
Conservationists are encouraging farmers to improve habitats for wild birds in a bid to tackle a decline in the number of yellowhammer birds in Northern Ireland.
A diminishing crop sector is thought to be part of the problem.
-
21 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window