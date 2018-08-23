'I'm glad I'm just right behind her'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BRCA gene: Double mastectomy for mum and daughter

Mary and Colette Moore are both getting ready to go to hospital to have double mastectomies.

Their operations are within weeks of each other.

The mum and daughter discovered they have the BRCA gene, meaning they are more likely to develop breast or ovarian cancer.

They spoke to BBC News NI ahead of Colette's surgery.

  • 23 Aug 2018
Go to next video: 'Finding out my cancer is incurable'