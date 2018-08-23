'Each figure has its moment in time'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Belfast art installation honours Somme soldiers
An art installation commemorating thousands of World War One soldiers who died in the Battle of the Somme has been unveiled at Belfast City Hall.
It represents 3,775 soldiers from Belfast or the Ulster and Irish Regiments who are buried in unknown graves.
Each man's name, regiment and rank, along with any military honour has been listed on an interpretative panel.
-
23 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-45289098/belfast-art-installation-honours-somme-soldiersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window