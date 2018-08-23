'Each figure has its moment in time'
Belfast art installation honours Somme soldiers

An art installation commemorating thousands of World War One soldiers who died in the Battle of the Somme has been unveiled at Belfast City Hall.

It represents 3,775 soldiers from Belfast or the Ulster and Irish Regiments who are buried in unknown graves.

Each man's name, regiment and rank, along with any military honour has been listed on an interpretative panel.

