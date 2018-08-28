'You feel like a bad parent'
Parent carers: A summer of stress?

Many parents and guardians look forward to the first day of the new school term.

Perhaps it means less money needs to be spent on childcare or maybe the kids are simply bored at home during the summer months.

But what if your children have additional needs and you're their full-time carer?

What if the only respite you get is the time when they are at school?

