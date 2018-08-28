Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Roof collapses at Belfast city centre Primark store
Part of the roof at the Primark building in Belfast has collapsed following a fire.
Eleven appliances attended the scene and the building was been evacuated.
There are no reports of any injuries.
-
28 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-45329871/roof-collapses-at-belfast-city-centre-primark-storeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window