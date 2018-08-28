Belfast City centre fire
Video

A fire has broken out at Primark in Belfast city centre.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) received a report at 11:00 BST that the top floor of the five-storey commercial building was on fire.

Eleven appliances are at the scene and the building has been evacuated.

