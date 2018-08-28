Media player
Drone footage of Belfast Primark blaze
The huge fire that gutted a historic Building in Belfast city centre has been filmed from the air.
A blaze broke out in the listed five-storey Bank Buildings at about 11:00 BST on Tuesday.
