Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bank Buildings through the years
A look through BBC archives at Belfast's iconic Bank Buildings.
Much of the interior of the historic building on Castle Street has collapsed after a fire.
The fire service confirmed that engineers who inspected the five-storey building's exterior have said it is structurally intact.
-
29 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window