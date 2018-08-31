Growing up without a government in Northern Ireland
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stormont stalemate: Growing up without a government

Mums Rachel and Lindsey brought their children to Stormont for the day.

Both have children who are 19 months old or younger - the same length of time that Northern Ireland has been without a government.

Lindsey told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It's worrying. When you think that for her whole life there's been no government - no child should be born into that."

  • 31 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Super Stormont deadlock