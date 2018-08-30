Primark Belfast: drone footage
Drone footage of Bank Buildings site

Newly-released drone footage of the site shows the full extent of Tuesday's fire at Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre.

Only the exterior walls of the original structure are left standing.

All five floors of the premises have burnt through, and collapsed.

Footage courtesy of iProsurve.

