Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Supreme Court victory 'is all about rights of bereaved children'
Siobhan McLaughlin, who may now win access to a widowed parent's allowance following a landmark Supreme Court ruling, says her case "was always about the rights of bereaved children".
The mother-of-four, from County Antrim, lived with her partner for 23 years but never married.
Reacting to the judgement on Thursday, she said she hopes the judgement will give hope to other unmarried couples and their families.
Read more here.
-
30 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-45361843/supreme-court-victory-is-all-about-rights-of-bereaved-childrenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window