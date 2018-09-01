Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
When do the seasons change?
When do seasons actually start and end?
The answer to that often creates debate in the office, between friends, family and, more often, on social media.
The answer is simple. It depends on which calendar you follow - ancient Celtic or Irish, meteorological, or astronomical.
-
01 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window