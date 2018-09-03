Midnight start for head of '24/7 force'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drew Harris explains midnight start as Garda commissioner
The new Garda Síochána commissioner has explained why his swearing-in ceremony took place at midnight.
Drew Harris was sworn in as head of the Irish police, when he signed an oath in front of justice and Garda officials.
He says the unsociable hour reflected the 24/7 nature of the service.
-
03 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-45394239/drew-harris-explains-midnight-start-as-garda-commissionerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window