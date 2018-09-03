Midnight start for head of '24/7 force'
Video

Drew Harris explains midnight start as Garda commissioner

The new Garda Síochána commissioner has explained why his swearing-in ceremony took place at midnight.

Drew Harris was sworn in as head of the Irish police, when he signed an oath in front of justice and Garda officials.

He says the unsociable hour reflected the 24/7 nature of the service.

