MLAs' pay will be cut

Northern Ireland Assembly members' pay to be cut
The Northern Ireland Secretary is to cut Stormont Assembly members' pay.
Karen Bradley told the House of Commons that the first stage of the pay cut will come in November.
Northern Ireland has been without an executive since January 2017 after a bitter row between the governing parties, the DUP and Sinn Féin.
06 Sep 2018
