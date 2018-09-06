Media player
Primark fire: 'It is just not fast enough'
About 1,000 people are employed by businesses which are unable to trade due to a cordon placed around Belfast city centre's former Primark store, it has been revealed.
A fire burned for three days at the retailer's flagship store in the Bank Buildings.
James Neilly, who owns Pizza Boutique in Castle Street, said: "I don't think the council understand the immediacy of this."
06 Sep 2018
