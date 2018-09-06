NI secretary quizzed on plan for Stormont

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Karen Bradley questioned on Stormont plan
The Northern Ireland secretary has been explaining her plan to allow unelected officials to take decisions in the absence of devolution.
Karen Bradley outlined a range of changes at Stormont on Thursday, which has been without a devolved government for a year and nine months.
-
06 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window