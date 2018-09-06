NI secretary quizzed on plan for Stormont
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Karen Bradley questioned on Stormont plan

The Northern Ireland secretary has been explaining her plan to allow unelected officials to take decisions in the absence of devolution.

Karen Bradley outlined a range of changes at Stormont on Thursday, which has been without a devolved government for a year and nine months.

  • 06 Sep 2018