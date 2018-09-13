Video

The police failed three women who said they were were sexually abused by a senior member of the IRA when they were teenagers, according to a report.

Máiría Cahill, a member of a prominent republican family, told police in 2010 she had been raped.

Two other women said they were abused by the same man.

Ms Cahill has said in regard to police failure, the PSNI's Chief Constable George Hamilton has "serious questions to answer".