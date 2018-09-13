Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PSNI chief constable has 'serious questions to answer'
The police failed three women who said they were were sexually abused by a senior member of the IRA when they were teenagers, according to a report.
Máiría Cahill, a member of a prominent republican family, told police in 2010 she had been raped.
Two other women said they were abused by the same man.
Ms Cahill has said in regard to police failure, the PSNI's Chief Constable George Hamilton has "serious questions to answer".
-
13 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-45511074/psni-chief-constable-has-serious-questions-to-answerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window