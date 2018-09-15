Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
RHI inquiry catch up
It is fair to say the public inquiry into the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme exploded into life last week, when hearings resumed after the summer.
It is examining what went wrong with Northern Ireland's flawed green energy project.
With 90 days of hearings so far, it can be hard to keep up with everything that has emerged.
BBC News NI has picked out five key moments you might have missed over the past fortnight.
-
15 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window