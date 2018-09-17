Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Columba McVeigh: Team hopeful of finding Disappeared victim
A fresh search for a man murdered and secretly buried by the IRA has begun in County Monaghan.
Columba McVeigh, one of 16 murder victims known as the Disappeared, was abducted on 1 November 1975.
Jon Hill, senior investigator with the ICLVR, who is taking charge of the initial phase of the search, is hopeful Mr McVeigh's remains will be found.
-
17 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-45551045/columba-mcveigh-team-hopeful-of-finding-disappeared-victimRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window