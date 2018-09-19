Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Ali: How the day unfolded
A man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s were killed as winds gusting up to 70mph swept across Northern Ireland and the Republic on Wednesday.
Storm Ali left homes and businesses without power and affected road, rail and air travel.
-
19 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window