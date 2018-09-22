RHI inquiry catch up
Video

RHI inquiry: Key moments you may have missed

The public inquiry into the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme has sat for 92 days of hearings so far.

It is examining what went wrong with Northern Ireland's flawed green energy project.

With so many revelations emerging, it can be hard to keep up. The inquiry only sat for two days this week.

But BBC News NI was watching, and has picked out some key moments you might have missed.

