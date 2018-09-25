Freshers' advice from the Class of 2017

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Freshers' week 2018: Uni advice from the Class of 2017
With thousands of students starting out on their university careers this week, three of last year's freshers give their top tips for uni life.
-
25 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-45633372/freshers-week-2018-uni-advice-from-the-class-of-2017Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window