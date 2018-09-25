Freshers' advice from the Class of 2017
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Freshers' week 2018: Uni advice from the Class of 2017

With thousands of students starting out on their university careers this week, three of last year's freshers give their top tips for uni life.

  • 25 Sep 2018
Go to next video: 'I felt like a wee first year'