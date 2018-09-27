Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A6 road upgrade scheme begins
Work on the major new road linking Londonderry and Dungiven has finally started, 13 years after the A6 scheme was announced
The upgrade, which is expected to take up to four years, will cost £220m according to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).
But what do the people of Dungiven, whose Main Street has 15,000 vehicles passing through it on a daily basis, make of the project?
Read more here.
-
27 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window