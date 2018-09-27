Video

Work on the major new road linking Londonderry and Dungiven has finally started, 13 years after the A6 scheme was announced

The upgrade, which is expected to take up to four years, will cost £220m according to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

But what do the people of Dungiven, whose Main Street has 15,000 vehicles passing through it on a daily basis, make of the project?

Read more here.